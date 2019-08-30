Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Jean (Oliphant) Tanner. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Tanner, Paula Jean (Oliphant) 66, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born in Wichita, Kansas to Joseph J. Oliphant and Bonnie L. Oliphant. She was a graduate of North High School. She married Dale Tanner, on June 7th of 1975. She worked at both Beech Aircraft and Boeing Aircraft. During her life she traveled to more than 43 states and 45 countries. Her greatest source of enjoyment came from spending time with family. She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Oliphant; husband, Dale Tanner; children, Chris Tanner (Elizabeth) and Clayton Tanner (Francesca); grandson, Xavier Tanner; brother, Tom Oliphant (Lily); nieces and nephews; Dawn Nance (Layton), Lori Bell (Ronnetta), Chuck Trimmell (Stephanie), Tabitha Jones (Blake), Yvonne Lee (Josh), Michelle Oliphant (Chandra), Jerry Oliphant; in addition to many other family members and friends. Services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, August 31st, at Potwin Christian Church, 224 Violet Ave, Potwin, KS 67123. Condolences may be left for the family at

Tanner, Paula Jean (Oliphant) 66, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born in Wichita, Kansas to Joseph J. Oliphant and Bonnie L. Oliphant. She was a graduate of North High School. She married Dale Tanner, on June 7th of 1975. She worked at both Beech Aircraft and Boeing Aircraft. During her life she traveled to more than 43 states and 45 countries. Her greatest source of enjoyment came from spending time with family. She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Oliphant; husband, Dale Tanner; children, Chris Tanner (Elizabeth) and Clayton Tanner (Francesca); grandson, Xavier Tanner; brother, Tom Oliphant (Lily); nieces and nephews; Dawn Nance (Layton), Lori Bell (Ronnetta), Chuck Trimmell (Stephanie), Tabitha Jones (Blake), Yvonne Lee (Josh), Michelle Oliphant (Chandra), Jerry Oliphant; in addition to many other family members and friends. Services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, August 31st, at Potwin Christian Church, 224 Violet Ave, Potwin, KS 67123. Condolences may be left for the family at www.corecremation.com Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close