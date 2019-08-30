Tanner, Paula Jean (Oliphant) 66, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born in Wichita, Kansas to Joseph J. Oliphant and Bonnie L. Oliphant. She was a graduate of North High School. She married Dale Tanner, on June 7th of 1975. She worked at both Beech Aircraft and Boeing Aircraft. During her life she traveled to more than 43 states and 45 countries. Her greatest source of enjoyment came from spending time with family. She is survived by her mother, Bonnie Oliphant; husband, Dale Tanner; children, Chris Tanner (Elizabeth) and Clayton Tanner (Francesca); grandson, Xavier Tanner; brother, Tom Oliphant (Lily); nieces and nephews; Dawn Nance (Layton), Lori Bell (Ronnetta), Chuck Trimmell (Stephanie), Tabitha Jones (Blake), Yvonne Lee (Josh), Michelle Oliphant (Chandra), Jerry Oliphant; in addition to many other family members and friends. Services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, August 31st, at Potwin Christian Church, 224 Violet Ave, Potwin, KS 67123. Condolences may be left for the family at www.corecremation.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 30, 2019