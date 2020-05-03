Paula Kay (Hellar) Schroder
Schroder, Paula Kay (Hellar) 55, passed April 22, 2020. She was born July 30, 1964 in Wichita KS. After graduating from Central Business College; she worked in administration as a clerical worker and later obtained her CDL to became a truck driver. Paula was an energetic and enthusiastic person whose laugh lit up any room & her warm heart touched everyone who knew her. She will be deeply missed by family & friends and she will never be forgotten. Preceded in death by her first husband, Michael Green & late husband, Richard Schroder. Survivors: parents, Dale Hellar and Carol Neighbor; uncles, Charles Neighbor & Kenneth Hellar; aunt, Catherine Harris; stepfather, Greg Golding; sister, Treva Jacobs; step-sons, Jeremy Schroder, Jimmy Schroder & his children, Andrew & David; nephews, Vincent Perry, Aaron Perry, Ian Jacobs; and nieces, Nita Perry and Rachel Zorn. In honor of Paula & her sizable love for animals; we ask for donations to Caring Hands Humane Society & Sedgwick County Zoo. Memorial services will be held at a future date.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2020.
