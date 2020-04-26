Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paula Stewart. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HAYSVILLE-Stewart, Paula 84, of Seligman, AZ, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020, where she was living with her daughter, Vicky and son-in-law, Bill. Paula was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Stewart and her first husband Jerry D. Hodges, 3 brothers, her sister and her parents, Paul Wooten and Jessie Adams. Paula is survived by her three children: son, Jerry Hodges (Joyce), daughter, Victoria MacLachlan (Bill) and son, Anthony (Tony) Hodges (Linda); eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Paula spent most of her years living in the Central Valley of CA before settling down for retirement in Seligman, AZ. Paula was an animal lover. She loved trips to the coast, collecting seashells, and being in or near the water. She was also known by friends and family to be an amazing cook and baker. Paula loved hosting family gatherings and entertaining. Those who were fortunate to know Paula would agree that she was an adventurous, witty, caring, and lovable wife, mom, grandma, and friend. Paula will be laid to rest privately.



Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020

