Paula Wiesner

July 28, 1936 - November 1, 2020

Wichita, Kansas - Born Wilda Irene Suth in Kansas City, Missouri, she later attended White Rock School in Jane Missouri, then moved to Wichita and attended East High School. In Wichita she met Bill J. Wiesner and they married in 1953. Their first son Steven was born in Wichita in 1955. In 1959 Bill's employer, the Coleman Company, transferred the family to Houston, TX where in 1961 their second son David was born. They transferred back to Wichita in 1969. In 1994 Wilda legally changed her name to Paula. In early 2000's, Paula was single and became re-acquainted with a long lost classmate from White Rock School, Dennis Wellesley. Their friendship grew and Paula moved to West Plains, Missouri to be with Dennis. They eventually moved to Joplin, Missouri then to Wichita where they have lived for the past 9 years. Preceded in death by her parents Robert J. Suth and Irene Suth Gregory Pruitt; sister Roberta Joan (Richard) Willis; ex-husband Bill Wiesner. Survived by her loving companion Dennis Wellesley of Wichita; brother Michael (Donnie) Gregory of Joplin, MO; 2 sons Steve (Lynn) Wiesner of Lenexa, KS, David Wiesner of Tulsa, OK; 3 grandsons Kevin (Jenny) Wiesner of Olathe, KS, Mark Wiesner of Lenexa, Billy (Nadia) Wiesner of Galveston, TX; 3 great-grandchildren Owen and Emerson of Olathe and Caroline of Galveston; cousins, nieces and nephews. Paula passed away unexpectedly at home. A private family memorial and internment will be a later date. Donations will go to help upkeep the Beverly Cemetery where Paula will forever rest in peace. Make checks payable to: Colorado Township. (Cash also accepted.)

Mail to Colorado Township, c/o Dora Schroeder, P.O. Box 96, Beverly, KS. 67423. Include note it's for Paula's Memorial.





