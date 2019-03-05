Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paulina Anna Maria Wulf-Ramey. View Sign

GARDEN PLAIN-Wulf-Ramey, Paulina Anna Maria 94, joined the host of saints in Heaven on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Wichita, KS. Paulina was born on April 14, 1924 in Garden Plain, KS, the daughter of Dick and Erna (Stoehr) Wulf. She brought creativity to every vocation she had, starting with teaching school until she retired from Cessna Aircraft. She married Uel Clifton Ramey on April 22, 1989. Survivors include her stepson, Steve Ramey, granddaughter Gretchen (Matt) Oetting, 4 great-grandchildren, sister Elizabeth Welch, 26 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews. She left behind a legacy of faith, love, laughter, family and friendship. Visitation on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from noon to 7:00pm with family from 5:30pm to 7:00pm at Wulf-Ast Mortuary. Funeral Service on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Cheney, KS with Rev. Rick Hathaway officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been set up for St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Cheney, KS or to Community Lutheran Church 28990 MO-86, Eagle Rock, MO 65641. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, KS.

911 Biermann

Garden Plain , KS 67050

