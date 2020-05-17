Pauline H. (Mainz) Loehr
MT. HOPE-Loehr, Pauline H. (Mainz) 95, passed away May 12, 2020 in Mt. Hope, KS. Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Mat and Elizabeth Mainz, spouses, Chester Hermes, Roman Loehr, sons, John and Donald Hermes and Mark Loehr, brother, Sylvester Mainz and sister Fredonia Loehr, companions, James Lander, Wayne Bennett. Pauline is survived by, son, Chester (Glenda) Hermes, daughter Betty Loehr, 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Rosary to be held, Wednesday May 20, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. with Funeral Mass following at 10:00 A.M. both at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Andale, KS. COVID 19 restriction will apply. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Andale, KS. Condolences may be left at Wulfastmortuary.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Rosary
09:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
MAY
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
