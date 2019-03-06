Kehr, Pauline Marie (Ewertz) passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 92. Perennially cheerful and charitable, Pauline was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother extraordinaire who left a legacy of love and unwavering faith. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Max. Survived by her children, Tom (Ginny) Kehr, Janet (Jerry) Seibel, Peggy Kehr, William (Kathy) Kehr; grandchildren, Katie (Mike) Flinchbaugh, Karrie (Jeremy) Wray, Caroline (Chris) Parker, Kyle (Taylor) Kehr, Christian (Lindsay) Kehr, Blaise Kehr, Vanessa Kehr; great-grandchildren, Colton Wray, Hazel Wray, Hugh Parker. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to: The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214; St. Katharine Drexel Catholic School Fund c/o Catholic Diocese of Wichita 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS, 67202. www.dlwichita.com
