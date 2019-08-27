Schenk, Pauline Pauline cheerfully entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Aug. 23rd, 2019 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband, Karl M. Schenk. They were married for 64 years. Her surviving children are Kathryn Peters of WA, Mary Hallowell of WA, Laura Sanderson of DE, Karl A. Schenk of WA and Harry Schenk of KS. There are 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was active at Cheney Baptist Church. A graveside service will be at Resthaven on Aug. 29th, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Memorials may be made to .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 27, 2019