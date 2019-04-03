Toews, Pauline (Thierstein) passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Newton Medical Center, after a short illness. Born on December 14, 1928, at Bethel Deaconess Hospital, Newton, Kansas, to Christian (C.B.) and Ella (Regier) Thierstein. She married Novalis (Nick) Toews on July 25, 1950, at Emmaus Mennonite Church, rural Whitewater. Together, they had four children and lived on the family farm, after a short stay in Hutchinson, Kansas. Novalis passed away on June 10, 2015. Pauline continued to live on the farm before moving to Wheat State Manor, Whitewater. Preceded in death by her husband, her parents, one brother (Myron), and one son (Stewart), Pauline is survived by her children: Marna (Steve) Schowalter, Cynthia (Brian Martin) Rhodes, and Jeff (Theresa) Toews, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 6:00 8:00 p.m., at Lamb Funeral Home, 120 S. Main, Whitewater. A memorial service will be held at the Grace Hill Mennonite Church, 10218 SE 12th Street, Whitewater, Friday, April 5, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Novalis "Nick" and Pauline Toews Scholarship Fund, c/o Lamb Funeral Home, 120 S. Main, Whitewater, KS 67154 or to Wheat State Manor, c/o Lamb Funeral Home.

