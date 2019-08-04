Pearl Lorriane Sipult (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Resthaven Mortuary
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Notice
Sipult, Pearl Lorriane Age 95, passed away August 2, 2019 in Hardtner, KS. She was born on March 18, 1924 in Southwest City, MO to the late James and Bessie Nichols. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl F. Sipult, daughter, Shirley M. Johnson, brothers, Jay, Leroy, and Archie Nichols, and sister, Sarah Stewart. She is survived by her daughter, Theresa (Rodney) Angle; sister-in-law, Betty Nichols; grandchildren, Ken (Melissa) Johnson, Billie Joann (Dale) Rogers, Shane (Geanette) Kerstetter, Teila (Ted) Hamm; great-grandchildren, Christopher (Nicole) Rogers, and Tiffanie (Robert) Locke, 8 great-great grandchildren, nieces, Sherry (Jack) Evans, Brenda (Jim) Sanders; nephews, Troy (Lori) Nichols, Bradley Nichols; great-nephew, George Holland; great-niece, Elizabeth (Joel) Fieock. A visitation will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 from 4:00-7:00p.m. with a funeral service Saturday, August 10th at 1:00p.m. at Resthaven Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
