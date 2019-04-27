Pedro Celestino Caudillo

Caudillo, Pedro Celestino 89, Retired Shipping and Receiving Manager at Shepler's, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Rosary will be at 6:00 pm, Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Monday, April 29, 2019, at All Saints Catholic Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Delfina Caudillo; wife, Matilda Caudillo; brothers, Gregorio, Julio; sisters, Antonia, Valentina. Survived by his daughter, Mary Catherine "Cathy" (Kevin) Nelson of Sugar Hill, GA; grandchildren, Ashley (Aaron) Saunders, Rachel (Phil) Mann, Kirk (Megan) Nelson, Erik Nelson; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Saunders, Henry Nelson; numerous nieces and nephews. Memorials have been established with: The Lord's Diner, 520 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214; Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 27, 2019
