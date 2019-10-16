Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Ann Giesen. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Giesen, Peggy Ann Age 85, passed away at home on October 13, 2019 surrounded by love and her four daughters. She was born on January 19, 1934 in Ponca City, OK. Peggy was a proud Registered Nurse who served in community health with the Sedgwick County Health Department for 30 years, she was Chief of Field Nurses and retired as the Director of Public Health. She enjoyed family vacations, reading books, taking pictures, striking a pose, and above all she loved her grandchildren. Peggy was an avid sports fan, a league bowler, and liked a competitive game of cards, dominoes, or scrabble. She was a past president of the River City Ladies Club, and an active member of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML) and Bethany Lutheran Church (BLC). She was preceded in death by her husband: Lloyd L Giesen; parents: Elzina Anderson, and Vern and Edith Anderson; and sisters: Betty Blubaugh and Edwina Watson. Peggy is survived by her brother-in-law: Neil Blubaugh; brothers: Vern Anderson Jr. and Larry Anderson; sister: Sharon Sweeney; daughters and sons-in-laws: Anne Marie and Mark Schmidt of Edmond, OK, Myra Jayne Giesen and David Graham of Newcastle, UK, Katherine Joann and Dave Jewett of Ada, OK, Shirley May Giesen of Wichita; grandchildren: Dalton and wife Christie and Clara Schmidt, Eadington and Lewis Graham, Andie Beth and Sami Jewett, Bailey and Benjamin and wife Chandler Klein; and great grandchild Indra Klein. Peggy had a gift of making everyone feel special in their own way and was a second mom to many. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, October 17 at Resthaven Mortuary, 11800 West, US-54. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Friday, October 18 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 1000 W 26th St S. In lieu of flowers, make memorials to LWML or BLC, see



