Montford, Peggy Ann (Ellison) 82 passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She is survived by her sons, Clarke (Sherry) Montford of St. Louis, Missouri and John (Esperanza) Montford of Dodge City; daughter, Sue Montford of Wichita; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Katy Green of Ormond Beach, Florida. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 13, 2019 at Friendship Cemetery, Preston. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to of Kansas, 1820 East Douglas, Wichita, Kansas 67214. Online condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 12, 2019