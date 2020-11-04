Peggy Ann Wessels
December 15, 1951 - November 1, 2020
Belle Plaine, Kansas - Peggy Ann Wessels, age 68, loving wife, mother and foster care provider, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Thursday, November 5, with family greeting friends 5 - 7 pm, Hatfield Smith Funeral Home, 219 W. 2nd, Belle Plaine. A private family graveside will be held. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers. Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Tom; sons, Tommy and Andy Wessels; daughters, Lisa Gott (Michelle), Jaymie Wessels - Healey (Joshua), Kylie Cuchy (Charles) and Nina Lytle (Shawn); sisters, Linda Jantz (Pete) and Barbara Thornton (Greg); several grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the Wellington Humane Society, 203 W. Hillside Rd., Wellington, KS 67152. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
.