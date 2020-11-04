1/1
Peggy Ann Wessels
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
Peggy Ann Wessels
December 15, 1951 - November 1, 2020
Belle Plaine, Kansas - Peggy Ann Wessels, age 68, loving wife, mother and foster care provider, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. Visitation 1-8 pm Thursday, November 5, with family greeting friends 5 - 7 pm, Hatfield Smith Funeral Home, 219 W. 2nd, Belle Plaine. A private family graveside will be held. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and 3 brothers. Survivors include her husband of 31 years, Tom; sons, Tommy and Andy Wessels; daughters, Lisa Gott (Michelle), Jaymie Wessels - Healey (Joshua), Kylie Cuchy (Charles) and Nina Lytle (Shawn); sisters, Linda Jantz (Pete) and Barbara Thornton (Greg); several grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A memorial has been established with the Wellington Humane Society, 203 W. Hillside Rd., Wellington, KS 67152. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Hatfield-Smith Funeral Home - Belle Plaine
Funeral services provided by
Hatfield-Smith Funeral Home - Belle Plaine
219 West 2nd
Belle Plaine, KS 67013
(620) 488-3334
