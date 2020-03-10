Easley, Peggy Gail Passed away Sunday March 8, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born to Perilla R. "Bill" Davidson at Maysville, OK in Garvin County on September 6, 1935. Peggy was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Talmer Glenn Easley; her mother; a brother, Richard D. Davidson. Peggy is survived by her children, Kevin (Vonda) Easley, Anita Kay (Max) Brand; grandchildren, Karla (Matt) Lisle, Kyle Easley, Tracy (Don) Avilez, Trevor (Morgan) Brand, Corey (Brittany) Easley; great-grandchildren, Zakary Lisle, Alice Lisle and Emma Easley. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca, Wichita, with graveside at 2:30 pm at Greenwood Cemetery, 6241 SW. 47th St. S., Wichita. Memorials may be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E Rockhill St #403, Wichita, KS 67206.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2020