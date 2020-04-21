CLEARWATER-Chenoweth, Peggy Jo (Smith) age 78, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020. Visitation, Noon-4pm, Tuesday, at Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Private Services. Preceded by parents, Jack "J.B." and Olean (Vaughn) Smith. Survivors: husband of 60 years, Frank; children, Carrie (Bruce) Roth of Clearwater, Clay (Louise) Chenoweth, Jr., of Garden Plain, Amy (Ron) Marsh of Clearwater, Tim (Shamika) Chenoweth of Wellington; brother, Jack (Gloria) Smith of Copperas Cove, TX; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren. Memorials: First Christian Church, 524 E. Wood, Clearwater, KS 67026 or , Central and Western Kansas, 1820 E. Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67214. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 21, 2020