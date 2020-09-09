Peggy McGinnis
April 30, 1939 - September 6, 2020
Wichita, KS - Peggy, a loyal wife, wonderful mother and great yia yia passed on September 6, 2020. Peggy's smile could light up a room. A beautiful lady with a quick whit and no enemies and known for her saying, "I have a plan and it's a good one." Even though she only had one son, "Momma Mac" had several adopted sons through football and basketball. Peggy is survived by her son, Sean McGinnis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence McGinnis; grandson, Dekota McGinnis; and her parents. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence or sign a guest book, visit www.cochranmortuary.com
.