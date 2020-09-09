1/1
Peggy McGinnis
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy McGinnis
April 30, 1939 - September 6, 2020
Wichita, KS - Peggy, a loyal wife, wonderful mother and great yia yia passed on September 6, 2020. Peggy's smile could light up a room. A beautiful lady with a quick whit and no enemies and known for her saying, "I have a plan and it's a good one." Even though she only had one son, "Momma Mac" had several adopted sons through football and basketball. Peggy is survived by her son, Sean McGinnis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence McGinnis; grandson, Dekota McGinnis; and her parents. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence or sign a guest book, visit www.cochranmortuary.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 8, 2020
She was my wonderful beautiful aunt always there to help, laugh, and smile. She made us special. Love you always
Cheryl Adame
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved