Browning, Peggy Roberts age 96, homemaker and citizen volunteer, died peacefully at Emporia Place on March 12, 2019, in Emporia, Kansas. Born on July 26, 1922, she was the daughter of Ada B. Woodward and Sam E. Roberts, M.D. Until her marriage to William Hayner Browning, M.D. on October 8, 1943, she lived in Kansas City. She graduated from The Barstow School for Girls, attended Hollins College in Virginia for a year, and graduated from Kansas University in 1943 where she belonged to the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Later, in 1975 she earned a Master's Degree in Philosophy from Wichita State University and team-taught Philosophy of Feminism for three semesters. After World War II, the Brownings lived in Rochester, MN while William completed his fellowship at the Mayo Clinic. In 1949, the family moved to Wichita, KS, where Dr. Browning began his 32 years of practice as a urologist. Peggy served on the boards of the Wichita League of Women Voters, First Unitarian Church, Wichita Art Museum, and Junior League of Wichita. She served as president on both the Wichita Committee on Foreign Relations and later the Wichita Commission on the Status of Women. For three years, she worked on the Kansas State Commission on Child Support which she considered her most significant volunteer contribution. She was also a Girl Scout leader for three years, and helped with other organizations for her children. Peggy and William had four much-beloved children: William Roberts Browning (Jennifer) of Madison, Susan B. Pogany (Stefano) of Lawrence, Patricia B. Berner (David) of Madison, and Anne B. Wilson (John) of Elmdale, all in Kansas. Peggy deeply loved her grandchildren: William Browning, Elizabeth Kusmaul, Noah and Nicholas Pogany, Casey and Sam Berner, Katie Hancock, Emily Wilson, and Julia Johns, as well as her beloved great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband William in 2012, and her sisters, Betty R. Anderson and Dorothy R. Forman. Memorials have been established with Larksfield Place Caring Fund (address below), and Botanica-the Wichita Gardens, 701 Amidon St, Wichita, KS 67203. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 23, 10:00 a.m., at Larksfield Place Auditorium, 7373 E. 29th St. North, Wichita, KS 67226.

