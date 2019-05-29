Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy S. Moore. View Sign Service Information Headley Funeral Chapel 813 State Street Augusta , KS 67010 (316)-775-7778 Send Flowers Notice

AUGUSTA-Moore, Peggy S. 69, of Augusta, KS passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at home. Peggy was born in El Dorado, KS on February 9, 1950, to Helen Marjorie (Davis) and the late Edward DeWayne Triboulet. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 and service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 both at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Inurnment will follow at a later date at Latham Cemetery. Peggy retired as a Nurse at Via Christi St. Joseph in the Behavioral Psych Geriatric Unit after 30 years. She enjoyed playing piano, and played at her church for many years. Peggy especially enjoyed spending time with her family. On April 22, 1972 she married Dwight Moore at the Moline Baptist Church who survives her. She is also survived by her mother, Helen Copeland; son, Toby Moore; daughter, Krissy Skaer and husband Brady; grandchildren, Libbi and Heidi Skaer; brothers, Ed Triboulet, Jeff Triboulet and wife Shelley, Cork Triboulet and wife Renea; sisters, Deann Triboulet, Carolyn Corle and husband Gene, Betty Sauer and husband Rick, Juanita Miller and husband Donnie. Memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Douglass, P.O. Box 647, Douglass, KS 67039.



