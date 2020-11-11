1/
Penny Eastman
1947 - 2020
Penny Eastman
February 26, 1947 - November 6, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born to Donald and Jean (Nason) Eastman on February 26, 1947 in Wichita, Kansas. Penny was the longtime owner and operator of Pet Service Grooming. She was preceded in death by her parents and longtime companion, Willard Hoyt. Penny is survived by her children, Jeff (Rosie) Creekmore, Curtis (Connie) Creekmore; sisters, Donna Bolin, Tammy Eastman and grandson, Jacob Creekmore. Private family services will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in her name and loving memory with the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside St., Wichita, KS, 67219.



Published in Wichita Eagle from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
