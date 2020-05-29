DERBY-Medlin, Penny Lee (nee Lewis) age 74, passed peacefully to her permanent home May 23, 2020. Born December 12, 1945, in Pittsburg, KS, she grew up in Wichita and completed her R.N. at St. Francis in 1967. As wife, mother and friend her life was marked by laughter and selfless service to others. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert D and Frances M Lewis. Surviving is her best friend and husband, Lewis E. Medlin, III. Also surviving are son, Shawn Berry; daughter, Shannon Berry; son Richard Lewis; son, Lin Medlin; son, Pat Medlin; son, John Medlin; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Rosary: 2 pm Saturday, May 30 at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2801 S. Seneca, Wichita. Graveside service following at Greenwood Cemetery, 6231 W. 47th St. S., Wichita.