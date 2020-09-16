Penny MitchellNovember 3, 1965 - September 12, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Mitchell, Penny E., 54, of Wichita, KS passed away on Sat. Sept. 12, 2020 in Wichita. Penny was born the daughter of Allan and Delorse Rarick on Nov. 3, 1965 in Hutchinson, KS and grew up in Hoxie, KS. Penny graduated in the class of 1984 from Hoxie Highschool. Penny and Cleveland Mitchell were united in marriage on June 15, 1998 in Wichita. She worked as a cashier in the Mid-Continent Airport Gift Shop. She was preceded in death by parents, brother; Jim Rarick. Survivors include her loving husband, Cleveland Mitchell, sons; Adrian Mitchell, Evan Mitchell and Owan Mitchell, sister; Tammy (Don) Rhoad and extended family. Visitation will be on Fri. Sept. 18, 2020 from 6 to 8pm. Celebration of life service will be 10am on Sat. Sept. 19, 2020 both at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita.