1/1
Penny Mitchell
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penny Mitchell
November 3, 1965 - September 12, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Mitchell, Penny E., 54, of Wichita, KS passed away on Sat. Sept. 12, 2020 in Wichita. Penny was born the daughter of Allan and Delorse Rarick on Nov. 3, 1965 in Hutchinson, KS and grew up in Hoxie, KS. Penny graduated in the class of 1984 from Hoxie Highschool. Penny and Cleveland Mitchell were united in marriage on June 15, 1998 in Wichita. She worked as a cashier in the Mid-Continent Airport Gift Shop. She was preceded in death by parents, brother; Jim Rarick. Survivors include her loving husband, Cleveland Mitchell, sons; Adrian Mitchell, Evan Mitchell and Owan Mitchell, sister; Tammy (Don) Rhoad and extended family. Visitation will be on Fri. Sept. 18, 2020 from 6 to 8pm. Celebration of life service will be 10am on Sat. Sept. 19, 2020 both at Hillside Funeral Home, 2929 W. 13th St. N., Wichita.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hillside Funeral Home West
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Hillside Funeral Home West
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillside Funeral Home West
2929 West Thirteenth Street
Wichita, KS 67203
3169432929
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved