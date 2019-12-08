Banwart, Perry W. 60, loving husband and father, passed away December 4, 2019. Manufacturing Engineer with Spirit Aerosystems. Preceded in death by his loving mother, Beverly Banwart. Perry is survived by his wife, Patricia "Pat"; daughter, Kelsey; son, Ryan; father, Gary; brothers, Tom (Kindal) Banwart and Randy Banwart; sisters, Sharon (Jeff) Cerre and Susan Delling; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rosary will be held 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 9th with Funeral service 11:00a.m., Tuesday, December 10th, both at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 123 N. Andover Rd, Andover, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Association Central Kansas, 3450 N. Rock Rd Ste. 211, Wichita, KS 67226.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019