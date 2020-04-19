DERBY-Estes, Pete 90, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. He was born August 8, 1929 to Orville and Lillian (Whitt) Estes in Wichita, KS. Pete served in the Army during the Korean War. He loved to fellowship and EAT with his friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bernadean Barker; and brother, Gayle Estes. Pete is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy; children, Larry Estes, Sherri (Darren) Young, and Keri (Steve) Lowe; grandchildren, Kyle, Nikko, Travis, Kenzie, Brandon, Jordan, Madi, and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Hendrix and Maverick. Visitation: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, from 3 to 8 pm at Reflection Pointe Funeral & Cremation Services, 3201 S., Webb Rd., Wichita, KS 67210. A private family graveside service will take place at Bruno Township Cemetery in Andover, KS. A public celebration of life service will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1820 E. Douglas Ave., Wichita, KS 67214 or Sunflower Home & Hospice, 826 E. Lincoln, Wichita, KS 67211. www.Reflection-Pointe.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020