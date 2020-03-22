Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peter J. Silvia. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Silvia, Peter J. 66, died Thurs, March 12, 2020. Peter was born the son of Peter M. Silvia & Arlene Acker on December 7, 1953 in Newark, NJ. Survivors include wife, Tammey Stubbs, Wichita; brother Salvatore Caligiuri, Parsippany, NJ; & sister, Donna Seck, Richland, WA. Pete lost his battle with his failing liver. He will be remembered as an eccentric, big-hearted, witty, card-carrying curmudgeon. Pete was passionate about art as a Gallerist in New York City mid 1990s-2009. He also managed Tammey's busy NYC design studio, Art at Large. He was a recognized artist in his own right using the pseudonym "Pet" Silvia. Pete was also an accomplished guitarist & musician. Early years at the Newark, NJ library satisfied his never-ending thirst for knowledge. So his strong opinions were never just conjecture. He loved his life & loved complaining about the world almost as much. Lord knows there was enough to keep him going indefinitely. But he'll always be my Huzband, my Pet, my friend. With much love, your Wifeband Tammey

Silvia, Peter J. 66, died Thurs, March 12, 2020. Peter was born the son of Peter M. Silvia & Arlene Acker on December 7, 1953 in Newark, NJ. Survivors include wife, Tammey Stubbs, Wichita; brother Salvatore Caligiuri, Parsippany, NJ; & sister, Donna Seck, Richland, WA. Pete lost his battle with his failing liver. He will be remembered as an eccentric, big-hearted, witty, card-carrying curmudgeon. Pete was passionate about art as a Gallerist in New York City mid 1990s-2009. He also managed Tammey's busy NYC design studio, Art at Large. He was a recognized artist in his own right using the pseudonym "Pet" Silvia. Pete was also an accomplished guitarist & musician. Early years at the Newark, NJ library satisfied his never-ending thirst for knowledge. So his strong opinions were never just conjecture. He loved his life & loved complaining about the world almost as much. Lord knows there was enough to keep him going indefinitely. But he'll always be my Huzband, my Pet, my friend. With much love, your Wifeband Tammey Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close