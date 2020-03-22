Silvia, Peter J. 66, died Thurs, March 12, 2020. Peter was born the son of Peter M. Silvia & Arlene Acker on December 7, 1953 in Newark, NJ. Survivors include wife, Tammey Stubbs, Wichita; brother Salvatore Caligiuri, Parsippany, NJ; & sister, Donna Seck, Richland, WA. Pete lost his battle with his failing liver. He will be remembered as an eccentric, big-hearted, witty, card-carrying curmudgeon. Pete was passionate about art as a Gallerist in New York City mid 1990s-2009. He also managed Tammey's busy NYC design studio, Art at Large. He was a recognized artist in his own right using the pseudonym "Pet" Silvia. Pete was also an accomplished guitarist & musician. Early years at the Newark, NJ library satisfied his never-ending thirst for knowledge. So his strong opinions were never just conjecture. He loved his life & loved complaining about the world almost as much. Lord knows there was enough to keep him going indefinitely. But he'll always be my Huzband, my Pet, my friend. With much love, your Wifeband Tammey
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 22, 2020