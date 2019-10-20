Ossi, Peter S. 78, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. Peter was born on Nov 5, 1940 in Hackensack, NJ, and graduated from Ramapo High School where he was a member of the ROTC. He graduated from Miami University with a BSME and continued in ROTC. He served in Vietnam with the 74th Aviation Company and the 145th Combat Battalion earning the following medals: Air Medal (16 Meritorious Awards), Missileman Badge, Army Aviator Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Reserve Medal. Peter obtained rank of Captain while serving in the Army Reserves after active duty. He was preceded in death by parents, Peter and Hilda Ossi and brother-in-law, Bill Reed. Survived by Loving wife, Shirley; children, Delia Gundlach (Eric), and Barry Burke (Denice); grandchildren, Evan, Tyler and Hannah Burke; siblings, Judy Reed and James Ossi. Visitation with family present, 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 23, and Funeral Service, 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct 24, both at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Committal Service, Oct 24, 1:30 p.m., Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Winfield, KS. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Servcies by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019