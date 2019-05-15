DERBY-Hunt, Phil age 78, passed away on May 12, 2019, surrounded by family at home. He served in the US Air Force, both domestic and overseas, and became an accomplished pilot while in the service, and later became a flight instructor. After leaving the Air Force he pursued a career in aviation at Beech Aircraft. He married Vera, the love of his life in 1961, who survives him. Phil is also survived by daughters, Lynn (Cliff), Tonya (Kevin); son, Bryan (Natalie); grandchildren, Justin, Jessica, Katie, Emily, Jackson, Fisher, Chance and his first great-grandchild due in July. A memorial service will be held 10AM Friday, May 17th at Smith Mortuary - Derby, 1415 N. Rock Rd. Phil had a soft spot for animals and would love for donations to be made in his memory to an animal rescue and care organization. View tribute and full obituary at SmithFamilyMortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle from May 15 to May 16, 2019