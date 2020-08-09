1/1
Philip E. Crayton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Crayton, Philip E. 74, passed away Aug. 4, 2020. Viewing 10-8 Fri. Aug. 14th at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central. Homegoing celebration 11 a.m.. Sat. Aug. 15th at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 220 W. 13th St. N. Survived by wife Dorothy Crayton; sons Daryl and Marcus Williams, Philip Jr. and James Crayton; daughters Dionne Clark-Riley, Kimberly R. Isley, Christine Crayton, Trina Williams, Shereta Crayton; sister Betty Carter; 22 grandchildren, 4 great granchildren

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved