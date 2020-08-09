Crayton, Philip E. 74, passed away Aug. 4, 2020. Viewing 10-8 Fri. Aug. 14th at Central Avenue Funeral Services 2703 E. Central. Homegoing celebration 11 a.m.. Sat. Aug. 15th at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 220 W. 13th St. N. Survived by wife Dorothy Crayton; sons Daryl and Marcus Williams, Philip Jr. and James Crayton; daughters Dionne Clark-Riley, Kimberly R. Isley, Christine Crayton, Trina Williams, Shereta Crayton; sister Betty Carter; 22 grandchildren, 4 great granchildren
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2020.