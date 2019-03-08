Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Eddie Hoch. View Sign

Hoch, Philip Eddie 87 years of age, died in the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 1, 2019 after a debilitating stroke in February 2014 robbed him of an independent and active life at his Wichita home. Phil was born at a farmstead near Hartford, Kansas on September 9, 1931 to Orme and Rose (Zimmerman) Hoch, the cheerful and steadfast 8th of 9 siblings, where he learned handyman fundamentals of making-do with not-much. He graduated from Hartford High School in 1949, then decided to join the United States Navy at the urging of a classmate. Serving from October 1950 to August 1954 aboard the USS Delta (AR-9), he was honorably discharged as a Machinist's Mate Second Class. While docked in Bremerton, Washington he met the beguiling Roslyn Alice Gunckel who worked at the local YMCA/USO canteen. After exchanging letters, they were married on March 26, 1953. San Diego, California was an exciting place to begin their life together, but they soon settled in Wichita, Kansas where he found effective work at KG&E's original power plant. Most of his 38 years were located at the recently closed Murray Gill Plant, where he retired in 1992. Daughters Cynthia "Candy" and Elaine were born 15 months apart in 1956 and 1957. More than 50 years were spent in maintenance, repair and improvement of their cherished Riverside bungalow home (which was ultimately vinyl-sided when it was apparent that all four sides would never be painted at the same time.) Early past times of hunting, fishing, camping and water-skiing gave way to the great pleasure of golf, in particular his work and play at Rolling Hills Country Club. Twice he made a hole-in-one. Also, Phil enjoyed varied re-enactment activities as a volunteer at Old Cowtown Museum; whether on horseback, working with the old tools, donning a Ben Franklin costume, or rounding the dance floor. He was a member of Riverlawn Christian Church, a founding lifetime member of Botanica Wichita, a grateful and proud member of IBEW, and of the American Legion Post #38 Burlington, Kansas. He was always ready to help out family, friends and neighbors as needed. Faithful to the end, Phil became Roslyn's unfettered caregiver until dementia took its final toll in September 2011. Friends say he was just finding solid footing for renewed life when the fateful 2014 storm laid over its stifling blanket of ice and snow. He moved to Lawrence, Kansas for rehab and residential care, finding a place to dwell at Alvamar House of Bridge Haven. Then, in February 2018, at his daughter's home in Ottawa, Kansas, and with help from staff of Midland Hospice, his family tended to his care until the end. Phil is predeceased by his wife Roslyn; grandson USMC LCpl Christopher Wasser; brother-in-law Chris Hugg; and siblings Alice (Clarence) Malik, Wilma (Elmer) Baker, Esther (Pete) Hoyt, Evelyn (Kenneth) DeForest, Wayne (Yvonne) Hoch, and Nelva (Harold) Unruh. Survivors include his children Candy (Scott) Wasser and Elaine Hoch; grandchildren Nicholas (Brianna) Wasser and great-grandson Henry, Katie (Jake West) Wasser, and Emily (Seth) Gibby and great-granddaughter Rose; sister-in-law Linda (Gunckel) Hugg; brothers Gail (Donna) Hoch and Don (Donna) Hoch; and many other family and friends with fond memories. A Celebration of Life will be 11am-2pm, Saturday, March 23rd at the Turnverein Hall, Old Cowtown Museum. An inurnment at the Hartford Cemetery is planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made directly to Old Cowtown Museum, the American Legion, or Midland Care Connection (Hospice) in Topeka, Kansas.

