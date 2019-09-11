Knight, Philip J. Retired Surgeon, died last week at age 76. He served South Central Kansas from 1982-2012, the majority of that time as its only pediatric surgeon. He departed happy, a little sooner than he had hoped, there was still so much more to see, do and dream. He is grateful to his patients and their trusting parents. He thanks his excellent pediatric colleagues who made his busy practice bearable. But he is most thankful for his late son, James, and wife of 50 years, Laura. She brought him joy while trying to keep him in line. He is also grateful for his 7 siblings, which made life fun. He would like to deeply thank Dr. Dennis Moore and Dr. Keck Hartman who served him so well until the end. Per his instructions, he was buried quickly and quietly. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019