VALLEY CENTER-Classen, Philip "Phil" 67, Valley Center, KS passed away February 2nd, 2019 after a long battle with Huntington's Disease. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held Saturday, February 9th, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Sunnyside Baptist Church, 2618 E. Morris St., Wichita, KS 67211. Phil is survived by his wife: Stephanie Classen; daughters: Amy Hitz, Happy Schwieterman, Emily Reeves, Abby Classen-Mills and Kelsey Fleet; grandchildren: Shelby Hoskinson, Corey Hoskinson, Zach Schwieterman, Adam Schwieterman, Carter Schwieterman, Grace Reeves, Hannah Reeves, Mason Mills and Sawyer Fleet; siblings: Vern Classen and Naomi Krause. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lydia Classen and his sister, Mary Classen-Born. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to: Hereditary Neurological Disease Center, 9300 E. 29th St. N., Wichita, KS 67226 www.huntingtonsdiseaseclinic.com/donate.
Sunnyside Baptist Church
2618 E Morris St
Wichita, KS 67211
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 7, 2019