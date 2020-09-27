1/1
Philip L. Nagley
1921 - 2020
Philip L. Nagley
January 26, 1921 - September 22, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Philip L. Nagley, retired Friends University History and Political Science professor, passed away on September 22, 2020. Philip served as a naval aviator in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters of WWII. He flew a Martin PBM Mariner and was awarded battle stars for duty at Saipan and Peleliu. He graduated from Columbia University and joined the Friends faculty in 1948. He was very popular with students and influenced the lives of many. He established the decades long Friends Model United Nations. He was curator of the Friends Fellow Reeves Museum until its unfortunate closure. Philip was preceded in death by his wife, Gail E. Nagley; son-in-law, David A. Davis; parents, Clark and Ottie Nagley; sister, Jean Pickering; and brothers, John and Kenneth. He is survived by his son, Forrest, of Wichita; daughter, Regina; grandson, Andy Davis, both of Dallas, TX. Private family services will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Friends University Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be offered at www.ResthavenMortuary-Cemetery.com



Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
September 24, 2020
My condolences to friends and family of Philip Nagley. I'm sorry to hear this great teacher is gone. In 1969 I was in only one class he taught. It was very memorable and interesting. Mr. Nagley kept it that way.
Hal Starkey
Student
