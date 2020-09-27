Philip L. Nagley
January 26, 1921 - September 22, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Philip L. Nagley, retired Friends University History and Political Science professor, passed away on September 22, 2020. Philip served as a naval aviator in both the Atlantic and Pacific theaters of WWII. He flew a Martin PBM Mariner and was awarded battle stars for duty at Saipan and Peleliu. He graduated from Columbia University and joined the Friends faculty in 1948. He was very popular with students and influenced the lives of many. He established the decades long Friends Model United Nations. He was curator of the Friends Fellow Reeves Museum until its unfortunate closure. Philip was preceded in death by his wife, Gail E. Nagley; son-in-law, David A. Davis; parents, Clark and Ottie Nagley; sister, Jean Pickering; and brothers, John and Kenneth. He is survived by his son, Forrest, of Wichita; daughter, Regina; grandson, Andy Davis, both of Dallas, TX. Private family services will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, with military honors provided by the U.S. Navy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Friends University Scholarship Fund. Condolences may be offered at www.ResthavenMortuary-Cemetery.com