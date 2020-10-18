Philip L. PeerMarch 10, 1937 - October 7, 2020Wichita, Kansas - Passed away on October 7, 2020 following a brief hospitalization. Phil's journey began on March 10, 1937 in Wichita, KS. Born to Philip and Retta Peer, he grew up with his sister in Wichita where he graduated from Wichita North High in 1955. He loved golf and golf was his lifelong career. He worked first at Crestview Country Club and then traveled the country working as a Golf Pro; first for a golf course in Palm Springs and then for several other courses. In 1972, Phil and Sally Stephenson were married and Phil gained two stepdaughters, Diane and Sherry. He loved Sally deeply and was heartbroken when she passed in 2005. Prior to his marriage to Sally, he served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was very proud of his military service. He joined the ranks of the retired in 2002 after spending the last 20 years of his career, as the head groundskeeper for the golf course at Kessler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS. During retirement, he volunteered at Via Christi St. Francis and worked part-time for the Wichita Country Club as a groundskeeper. Phil had a wry sense of humor and a kind and soft-spoken manner. He loved sports, animals, a good hamburger and people. Even when it became difficult for him to attend Shocker Basketball games, he was eager to call Curt to discuss details immediately afterwards. But more than anything else, he loved his family. Phil was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sally Peer; and sister, Kay Peer. He is survived by his stepdaughters, Diane Boyd and Sherry Stephenson; brother-in-law, Curt LaGree; special friend, Lynn Graber; his special dog, Benny; and numerous friends and relatives. Services will be held at a later date in Biloxi, MS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to your local animal shelter.