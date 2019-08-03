Russell, Philip (Phil) 71, passed away July 31st, 2019. Phil was born in Berryville, Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Irma Russell. Phil is survived by his wife of over 50 years Barbara Russell and children Pamela (Brian) Bowles of Newton, Tiffany Russell of Portland, Michael (Michelle) Russell of Wichita, and Jason (Danielle) Russell of Haysville. Phil is also survived by brothers Bob (Debbie) Russell of Othello, Wa., Stan (Ernestine) Russell of Wichita, Greg Russell of Wichita, and sisters Rose Casey of Wichita and Beth (Michael) Cox of Wichita. Phil also leaves behind 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Phil loved his family very much, especially his wife Barbara. Phil proudly served the Wichita community for over 50 years, retiring from both the Wichita Fire Department and Wesley Medical Center Security Department. He is remembered as a kind and gentle man. Phil was very welcoming and gracious to all he encountered. He believed in working hard and taking care of his family. Phil's quick wit and sense of humor made him a pleasure to be around. A visitation will be held on Sun, Aug. 4 from 2-5 pm at Affinity All Faiths Mortuary, 2850 S. Seneca St, Wichita and funeral service will be Mon, Aug. 5, 1 pm at the Country Acres Baptist Church, 8810 W. 10th St. N, Wichita. Flowers can be delivered to the funeral home on Sun during visitation hours or Mon to the funeral home or the church.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 3, 2019