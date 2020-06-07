Phillip Asper
LIVINGSTON, TX-Asper, Phillip loved nature, hunting, fishing, and golfing. He had a long dedicated career at Boeing Wichita. His family had given him the nickname "honey-badger", because of the relentless tenacity for life. Per his wishes, his body was donated to forensic research for study. Keeping in line with Phil's "modus operandi", a donation page will be shared for everyone to donate towards the cure of cancer. Phil is survived by his wife Marjorie, two sons and their families.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.
