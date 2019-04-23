Phillip C. Todd

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip C. Todd.
Service Information
Culbertson-Smith Mortuary
115 South Seneca
Wichita, KS
67213
(316)-265-2646
Notice
Send Flowers

Todd, Phillip C. passed Wednesday, April 17th, 2019. Phillip was born in Louisville, Kentucky August 22, 1948. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Ella; and his parents, Ronald and Ruby Todd. Phillip is survived by his brother, Don Todd (Mary); son, Brad Wicker; niece, Neva Eurton; nephews, Mitchel Jay (Julie), Ron Henderson (Trudy); granddaughter, Jean Almire (Brett); and numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 South Seneca, Wichita. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Thursday, April 25th, 2019 at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.