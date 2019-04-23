Todd, Phillip C. passed Wednesday, April 17th, 2019. Phillip was born in Louisville, Kentucky August 22, 1948. He was preceded in death by his wife of 30 years, Ella; and his parents, Ronald and Ruby Todd. Phillip is survived by his brother, Don Todd (Mary); son, Brad Wicker; niece, Neva Eurton; nephews, Mitchel Jay (Julie), Ron Henderson (Trudy); granddaughter, Jean Almire (Brett); and numerous other loving family and friends. Visitation: 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, April 24th, 2019 at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 South Seneca, Wichita. Funeral Service: 10:00 am, Thursday, April 25th, 2019 at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 23, 2019