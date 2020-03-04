Dr. Phillip D. Kieu

Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Kieu, Dr. Phillip D. 32, Loving husband, father, son, brother, friend, and dentist at Smile Craft Family Dentistry, passed Sunday, March 1, 2020. Visitation will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020; Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020, both at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Survived by his wife, Cindy Le; daughter, Ellie Le Kieu; parents, Daniel and Tiffany Kieu; siblings, Jessica Kieu (Keaton Altom), Thomas Kieu. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 4, 2020
