Phillip Dameron

HAYSVILLE- Dameron, Phillip "Phil" 89, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He served in the United States Navy from 1951-1956. Phil was a jig builder at Boeing. Visitation: Monday, July 13, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Haysville. Graveside Service: 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery 6231 W. 47th St. S. Wichita. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary A. Dameron; son, Steve Dameron; parents, Emmitt and Mary Dameron; and siblings, J.C. Dameron, "Bob" Dameron, and Berniece Ray. Phil is survived by his son, Robert (Shannon) Dameron; two grandchildren, Caley and Caleb Dameron; and brothers, Floyd (Verlean) Dameron, Emmitt (Dora) Dameron.