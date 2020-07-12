1/1
Phillip Dameron
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAYSVILLE- Dameron, Phillip "Phil" 89, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He served in the United States Navy from 1951-1956. Phil was a jig builder at Boeing. Visitation: Monday, July 13, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family present from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Smith Mortuary, Haysville. Graveside Service: 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery 6231 W. 47th St. S. Wichita. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary A. Dameron; son, Steve Dameron; parents, Emmitt and Mary Dameron; and siblings, J.C. Dameron, "Bob" Dameron, and Berniece Ray. Phil is survived by his son, Robert (Shannon) Dameron; two grandchildren, Caley and Caleb Dameron; and brothers, Floyd (Verlean) Dameron, Emmitt (Dora) Dameron.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith Mortuary - Haysville Chapel
7031 South Broadway
Haysville, KS 67060
(316) 522-7553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved