HAYSVILLE-Brickley, Phillip E. 83, passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Phillip was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Lassiter. He is survived by his wife, Selma K. Brickley; brother, Don Brickley of El Dorado, Ks; sister, Dixie Burgess of Park City; sons, Wade and Susan Brickley of Haysville, Ks, Wesley and Beverly Brickley of Wichita; 6 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Memorial service will be 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 3rd at West Side Free Will Baptist Church, 3310 W. MacArthur St., Wichita, Ks.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 1, 2019