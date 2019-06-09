Phillip E. "Flip" Paul

Paul, Phillip E. "Flip" 83, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Graveside Service, 10:30 am, Monday, June 10, 2019, at White Chapel Cemetery, 1806 N. Oliver. Phillip was preceded in death by his spouse, Lillian Paul; parents; sister, Dee Thon; half-brother, Frankie Paul; and son-in-law, Jerry Greenlee. Survivors include his children, Rebecca Braddy (Earl), Rocky Paul (Paula), Lori Pratt (Kenneth), and Kurtis Paul; step-children, Bill Greenlee (Jean), Katherine Weiss (Martin), and Anna Marie Gates (Mark); half-sister, Carol Ann Ohmart (Harold); 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 9, 2019
