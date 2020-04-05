Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip H. DeVoss. View Sign Service Information Broadway Mortuary 1147 South Broadway Street Wichita , KS 67211 (316)-262-3435 Send Flowers Notice

DeVoss, Phillip 79, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, died April 1, 2020. Private services. Phil was born to Dwight and Dorothy DeVoss on July 14, 1940 in Pratt, Kansas. He attended Pratt High School and graduated from Emporia State with a degree in Business Administration. He was a career officer in the U.S. Air Force and after that served as an employee for the State of Kansas until he retired. Love and support for his family were first and foremost in his mind. He doted on his grandchildren including following Scott's college/professional soccer career, attending Molly's recent wedding, and sharing fun times with Nick. He also loved his dachshund, Cody, and his other "granddogs". Phil had a passion for Corvettes and loved the outdoors, especially the mountains of Colorado. In his later life, he loved traveling abroad with his wife, KU/WSU basketball, and daily 5 mile walks. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ted DeVoss and sister, Clee Ann Fox. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Maria DeVoss of Lenexa, KS and Jeff and Chris DeVoss of Centennial, CO; brother, Roger (Sue) DeVoss of Dodge City, KS; sister, Vickie DeVoss of Pratt, KS; and grandchildren, Molly (J.J.) Quinlan, Scott DeVoss and Nick DeVoss. A memorial has been established with the Kansas Humane Society. Services by Broadway Mortuary.



