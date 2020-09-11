1/1
Phillip Waller
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Phillip Waller
December 14, 1954 - September 5, 2020
Wichita, KS - Phillip Leonard Waller, lovingly known to many as "Uncle Buck," passed away September 5, 2020. Born December 14, 1954 to Jake and Millie Waller in Wichita, where he spent his youth with his family and lifelong best friend Jim Pirtle enjoying life in the College Hill neighborhood, most notably while driving in his treasured 1957 Cadillac Coupe DeVille. Phil graduated with the class of 1972 from Wichita East High School and attended Kansas State University thereafter. Phil spent nearly two decades living in Kansas City, where he was a long-time parishioner of the original Stroud's Restaurant, the best location in his opinion. Phil wore the hats of several employers and ended his working years in a customer service role for Conco Construction Company in Wichita.
Phil was a charismatic, unique, loving, and beloved figure whose life and personality is hard to capture in words. Those who were fortunate enough to spend any time with him never forgot it.
Phil's quick wit, infectious laugh, and long memory will be sorely missed by all. May our beloved Uncle Buck, who so gloriously taught the beauty of the past, be present in us now and live on in the future for those that survive him: his sister, Judy (Bill) Hess; his identical twin brother, Mike (Teana) Waller; and his many nieces and nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dan (Marilyn) Waller; father, Jake Waller; and mother, Millie Waller.
A private service will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, on Monkey Island at Grand Lake, Oklahoma.
Phil loved dogs, and dogs loved Phil (mainly because he fed them Twinkies). If you would like to honor Phil's memory, please consider a donation to the Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219.
Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com


Published in Wichita Eagle from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Service
Monkey Island at Grand Lake
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
