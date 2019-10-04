Galloway, Phoebe Jane (Glover) 93, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Visitation 9:00am, Funeral service 10:00am, Friday, Broadway Mortuary. Phoebe was born near Nevada, MO, August 5, 1926, the first of 3 girls, to Allen and Susie Glover. Preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Wilma and Mary; husband, Charles E.; son, Frank A., and granddaughter, Samantha Lynn. Survived by daughter-in-law, Linda K. (Parrott) of Bel Aire; grandson, Scott A. (Kelli) of Towanda; granddaughter, Sarah E. of Derby; great-grandchildren, Raegen and Brenden, children of Scott and Kelli. She married Charles E. in Wichita, 1944 and retired from Civil Service with US Air Force at Boeing with honors, after 30 years of service. Serving her Lord and Savior thru her church was her lifelong mission, at Immanuel Baptist, Tyler Road Baptist, and Woodridge Christian Church. When asked what her biggest joy has been, she responded with no hesitation, "My grandchildren and serving my Lord." Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 4, 2019