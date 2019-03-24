Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phoebe Louise McClenahan. View Sign

CONWAY, AR-McClenahan, Phoebe Louise 95, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Monday February 4, 2019. She was born on July 23, 1923, in Gordon, Kansas, to Linn Proxy Farrow and Ollie Elora Roach Farrow. Phoebe was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Eli R. McClenahan, Jr.; her son Mark Aaron McClenahan; her daughter-in-law Chris McClenahan; and her sisters, Martha Jean Atherton, Betty Herrman, and Nellie Reece. A large, loving family is left to cherish her memory. This includes her children, Keith McClenahan (Toni), David McClenahan (the late Chris), Darrell McClenahan (Karen) and Candace Frost (John); 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; and her brothers, William Farrow (Ann) and Richard Farrow (Sue). Phoebe lived a long and fulfilling life. She regaled her grandchildren with stories of growing up on the farm in Oklahoma during the Depression, riding in buckboards, hitching up teams, walking two miles across the fields to school at age 5, and playing tag with her brothers and sisters in the rafters of the old barn. She met the love of her life, Eli R. McClenahan, Jr., in Wichita and married him as soon as he came home from the war. Phoebe worked at Sears and Roebuck, sewing custom drapes and slipcovers. She retired from Sears in 1984. Phoebe died peacefully at home with Candace and John. Phoebe's family will honor her life with a memorial service at the Botanica Gardens, 701 Amidon, in Wichita, Kansas, at 3pm on March 30, 2019. An online guestbook is available at

