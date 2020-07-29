1/2
Phyllis A. (Anderson) Klamm
Klamm, Phyllis A. (Anderson) age 93, ret. FAA/VA Civil Service, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Private Family Services. Preceded by first husband, Loren "Doc" Schwindaman; parents, Harry and Maude (Honey) Anderson; siblings, James, Larry, Carolyn and Harry Anderson, Patricia Morse, and Jessie Whaley. Survivors: husband, Bill Klamm; sons, Lonnie (Ellen) Schwindaman of Wichita, Scott (Janet) Schwindaman of Goddard; sisters-in-law, Sandy Anderson of Colville, WA, Delores Anderson of Arkansas City, KS; 5 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren. www.wsmortuary.com

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 29, 2020.
