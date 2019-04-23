Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Alquest. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

WINFIELD-Alquest, Phyllis age 80, Winfield, died at home Good Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by her devoted family, following a long and difficult battle with breast cancer. A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10:00 AM Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Shelley Family Funeral Home 803 Loomis, Winfield, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 AM led by the Reverend Ken Hathaway. Burial will follow at Springside Cemetery south of Arkansas City. Contributions in Phyllis' name may be made to Memphis; or to any of several animal rights or rescue organizations, care of Shelley Family Funeral Home. Phyllis is survived by her husband John, children Alan and wife Sherry, Winfield, Brian and wife Brenda, Derby, Pamela and husband Phil, Wichita; her sister Charlene, Parsons and brother Robert and wife Lynn Albuquerque; and five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Paul who lived in Kansas City, MO.

