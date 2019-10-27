OST-Lubbers, Phyllis Ann (Guebelle) 77, passed away on October 24, 2019. She was born on June 19, 1942 to the late Anthony and Marguerite (Girrens) Guebelle. She is survived by her husband, Raymond of the home; daughters, Lynette and Daryl Markel, Lesa and Perry Maus, Lavina and Shawn Telford; sisters, Wanda and Jerry Sherban and Connie Gagne; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and 2 more on the way. Rosary service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 7:00 pm and Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 both at St Joseph Catholic Church, Ost, KS. Memorial established with St Joseph Catholic School, Ost, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019