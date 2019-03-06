Myers, Phyllis Ann passed away peacefully March 2, 2019. Phyllis was born May 19, 1930 to Cordah and George Hogan in McLeansboro, Illinois. She was preceded in death by a brother, a sister, and her husband, Doug Myers, after 57 years of marriage. She is survived by children Michael (Becky) Myers of Columbus, IN, Ann (Stan) Richardson of Hutchinson, KS, Marcia (Ron) Peterson of Wichita, KS, and Mark (Cindy) Myers of Greenwood, IN, along with 13 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. During Phyllis' life, she was a 70-year member of P.E.O., a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority, and an avid bridge and tennis player. Her memorial service will be held at the chapel in the Kansas Masonic Home at 402 S. Martinson, Wichita, at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill Street, #403, Wichita, KS 67206, or West Heights United Methodist Church, 745 N. Westlink, Wichita KS 67212.

