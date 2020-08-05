1/1
Phyllis Anne Kissick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kissick, Phyllis Anne 94, passed away on July 31, 2020 in Wichita, KS. She was born on August 4, 1925 to the late Charles and Tessie Traver. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Col Luther C. Kissick. She was a generous contributor to local and national charitable organizations. She graduated from Stephens College in Columbia Missouri. She was also a licensed pilot and a world wide traveler living in Taipei, Taiwan, Tokyo, London and numerous places in the United States. She is survived by her sister Sharry Underwood of South Burlington, Vermont and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Mount Hope Public Library or Mount Hope EMS. Gravesite services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mount Hope Cemetery, Mount Hope, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Mount Hope, KS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved