Kissick, Phyllis Anne 94, passed away on July 31, 2020 in Wichita, KS. She was born on August 4, 1925 to the late Charles and Tessie Traver. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Col Luther C. Kissick. She was a generous contributor to local and national charitable organizations. She graduated from Stephens College in Columbia Missouri. She was also a licensed pilot and a world wide traveler living in Taipei, Taiwan, Tokyo, London and numerous places in the United States. She is survived by her sister Sharry Underwood of South Burlington, Vermont and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Mount Hope Public Library or Mount Hope EMS. Gravesite services will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Mount Hope Cemetery, Mount Hope, KS. Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Mount Hope, KS.



